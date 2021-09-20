State leaders look to vaccinate Indiana's homebound population

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana is working to bring vaccines to the doors of people who are unable to get out of their homes.

The state is vaccinating people who can't leave their homes through the Indiana immunization coalition.

So far 4,400 homebound Hoosiers have been vaccinated or have scheduled an at-home appointment.

After someone makes a request, the coalition sends the information to community partners that are willing to give vaccinations.

That includes local health departments, paramedics, community health clinics, and community groups.

To request a vaccination for a homebound Hoosier, just dial 2-1-1.

Someone will guide you from there.

People who are unable to leave their homes often have people in and out of their homes to take care of them.

That is why health officials say it is so important to consider this option.

"Really if anyone wants a vaccine and they're homebound or in any situation that's making it so they can't get that vaccine, please call us and we'll try and navigate and help you figure out a way," said Vigo County health educator Roni Elder.

Again, that number is 2-1-1 to schedule a vaccine.