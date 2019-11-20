State leaders launch teen anti-vaping campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As of Wednesday, four people have died in Indiana from vaping related illnesses.

That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's why leaders in the Hoosier state are working to cut down on the number of teens vaping.

The Indiana State Department of Health launched "Behind the Haze."

It's an awareness campaign to educate young people on the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping.

It's part of a $2 million campaign that includes education, prevention, and cessation.

It will focus on targeting teens on social media platforms they use, like Facebook and Instagram.

Kandace Brown is the drug-free coordinator for Vigo County.

She said it's important to educate teens on what's really in the products they're using.

"We have gone from not knowing anything about it to it being the biggest trend in youth that is damaging young, underdeveloped lungs, and brains. Kids want to know the truth. They want to have it presented and here's the facts," said Brown.

She said targeting these teens at an early age is key.

"Talking to them before they even try it, because we know that adolescent brains are very sensitive to the addictive portion of nicotine. It changes the chemical reaction and then it sets the precedent for future addiction," said Brown.

To learn more about the "Behind the Haze," campaign you can follow the link.