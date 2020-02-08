State leaders hold second Crackerbarrel session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Things got a little "testy" at a public meeting Saturday.

It was the second of three Crackerbarrel sessions.

This is when Hoosier lawmakers gather to talk to you and hear your questions about the work being done at the statehouse.

One of the topics that got a lot of attention at the session was the ILEARN test.

Concerned teachers and others talked about their concerns.

One woman in the audience even asked these representatives to take the test themselves.

Representative Tonya Pfaff and state Senator Jon Ford agreed.

While Representative Bruce Borders said he would take the ILEARN learn test if the woman would take a government test.

Other concerns were directed back to the highly debated topic of teacher pay.

News 10 caught up with one teacher who said she hopes lawmakers are doing their best to put educators and students first.

"I'm asking these officials to please look beyond current teachers and look toward the future. Help them say yes to a career to service. Say yes to a career of educating, and say yes to a career in public schools," said Jodie Buckallew.

The final crackerbarrel session of the year will be held March 7th at the Vigo County Public Library.

The League of Women Voters organizes the sessions.