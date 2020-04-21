State leaders discuss what the 2020-2021 school year could look like

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana education officials say there's a lot left to figure out for learning this summer - and the next school year.
On Tuesday, State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick answered many questions about the state of education in Indiana.
COVID-19 has led to many school changes.
McCormick says a re-entry group will help schools put together plans for re-entering school buildings.
Ultimately, she says schools will make local decisions based on state guidance.
When it comes to the 2020-2021 school year...there are no set plans yet.
McCormick says the most ideal situation would be returning to a traditional setting.
Other options could include continued remote learning or a hybrid.
Some schools may be considering split shifts for different groups of students - or a rolling calendar with different start and end dates.
She also said plans could be different depending on grade. This could help parents with younger students, with daycare issues.
We talked with Vigo County School Communications Director Bill Riley. He said their immediate focus is closing out this school year and graduating students.
He says school officials are talking about plans for the next school year. Riley told us they would plan around state guidelines.
McCormick says when it comes to graduation, there will be more local decisions based on state guidelines. Some options include ceremonies later in the year, virtual ceremonies, or even drive-thru ceremonies.
