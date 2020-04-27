State launches new website with mental health resources for Indiana residents

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana launched a new resource for all of the state's residents.

It's a website called Be Well Indiana.

The website includes free mental health resources experts have vetted. The site is designed to help with the increase in anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues caused by the pandemic.

On the site, you'll find information on coping mechanisms, self-monitoring for stress, substance abuse, and much more.