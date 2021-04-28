State health leaders urge you to get vaccinated as hospitalizations trend up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver addressed the state Tuesday. They are still pushing you to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Box said COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 50% since March. Right now, only 1/3 of eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. They said this is not the time to let your guard down.

"Hoosiers, COVID is still here and it is not going away anytime soon. Please stay vigilant. Please don't let your guard down.," Dr. Box said.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is still a mass vaccination site until Friday. Friday, the state is pushing for families to bring their 16 to 18-year-olds to get the Pfizer vaccine.

State health leaders said right now they are seeing more cases of the COVID-19 variants. That's what's putting a lot of young, unvaccinated Hoosiers in the hospital.

Dr. Box said they only have a small sample across the state, but so far they have seen over 1,000 cases of the different variants of COVID-19.

Mostly, the variant B-1-1-7 from the UK. She said variants helped to cause a rise in COVID-19, but they are seeing cases start to go down again.

Health officials said the majority of the new cases they are seeing are from Hoosiers who are not vaccinated. That's why they are continuing to encourage you to get signed up.

"For me it's everyone that is able to take the vaccine, to take it," Dr. Box said. "I don't want any Hoosier to perish from a disease that we have a vaccine that has this good of a result with it. "

Mass vaccination sites in Indianapolis are allowing walk-ins. That means even if you don't have an appointment they will try to vaccinate you. Dr. Box is pushing for vaccination site across the state to follow suit.