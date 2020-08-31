Indiana launches long term care dashboard, letting you follow COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

IN INDIANA, (WTHI)- It's the outcome no one wants. Losing a loved one to COVID-19.

If you have a loved one in a health care facility the Long Term Care Dashboard may be helpful for you. It works to track COVID-19 case numbers and deaths.

State health leaders say the data is collected from nursing and assisted living homes.

To find it, click LTC at the top of your screen. On the left side of your screen, you can find the number of new cases reported within the last week, and underneath, the total statewide. The right side displays new deaths and how many totals.

For months, different stakeholders like AARP were asking the governor and state health leaders for transparency when it comes to information regarding care facilities.

The dashboard was released earlier this month.

We spoke with a local woman who just lost someone to COVID-19.

Kandi Hayne told us her grandmother died from COVID. Hayne said her grandmother got COVID while at the Meadows Manor East nursing home in Terre Haute.

We reached out to a representative from the nursing home.

They told us this will help them show numbers and trends in their nursing homes.

Right now the facility is on lockdown, meaning no visitors.

If someone does get sick, they're moved to a "RedRoom" which is specifically designed for the virus.

We went over this tool with Hayne. She said she hopes other families will use this dashboard.

"It could've gotten my grandma the help she needed sooner. Maybe medicine, hospitalizations, separation from everybody, it probably could've saved her life," said Hayne.

The dashboard is updated weekly by the state health department.