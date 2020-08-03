Two state groups are suing Indiana to extend its absentee ballot deadline

INDIANA, (WTHI)- Two groups in Indiana are suing to extend its deadline to turn in absentee ballots.

Those two groups are Common Cause Indiana and the state chapter of the NAACP.

We spoke with local election leader Tonya Bedwell. She told us the deadline to turn in the absentee ballot is noon on Election Day.

The lawsuit comes as state leaders are backed with growing pressure to allow "no-excuse absentee voting" for the fall election.

Bedwell said while we live with COVID-19, voting this way has become very popular.

In the recent Primary Election, Bedwell said absentee ballot applications went up nearly 500%.

Bedwell said in Sullivan County, the noon deadline is enough time to get votes in but an extended deadline could help larger counties tremendously.

"COVID-19 has impacted our lives including the way we vote. Right now safety is a concern and I'm sure that's why a lot of people want to exercise the right to vote absentee by mail. Voters can start requesting absentee by mail application now," said Bedwell.

She said her office will start sending out those forms to Sullivan County residents the week of Sep. 14th.