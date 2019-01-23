State files proposal for the judge to let the case against Tanoos proceed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana says the charges against Danny Tanoos should stand and the case should proceed.
That's despite his lawyer's arguments.
Prosecutors filed their support of the charges on Wednesday.
Their proposal would have the judge deny the motion to dismiss.
The state filed bribery charges against the former Vigo County School Corporation superintendent.
Tanoos's lawyers recently said those charges should be dismissed.
They said the charging information did not constitute a crime.
Tanoos's team also said the allegations were too vague.
A judge will make a ruling on the motion to dismiss after reviewing arguments from both sides.
