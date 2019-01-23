Clear

State files proposal for the judge to let the case against Tanoos proceed

Danny Tanoos's mugshot

The State of Indiana says the charges against Danny Tanoos should stand and the case should proceed.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana says the charges against Danny Tanoos should stand and the case should proceed.

That's despite his lawyer's arguments.

Prosecutors filed their support of the charges on Wednesday.

Their proposal would have the judge deny the motion to dismiss.

The state filed bribery charges against the former Vigo County School Corporation superintendent.

Tanoos's lawyers recently said those charges should be dismissed.

They said the charging information did not constitute a crime.

They said charging information didn't constitute a crime.

Tanoos's team also said the allegations were too vague.

A judge will make a ruling on the motion to dismiss after reviewing arguments from both sides.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Rain, then cold, cloudy and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local winter flooding issues

Image

The Art For My Heart program helps with grieving

Image

The rivers are up - but Kevin says the rain is finished

Image

Bicentennial: The Vigo County Bell

Image

Hamilton Center expands program to Knox County

Image

State of Indiana stands by charges filed against Tanoos

Image

'I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts.' Longtime family friend talks to News 10 after offic

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'Point in Time' count aims to help the homeless living in communities

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children