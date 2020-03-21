State confirms first Greene County COVID-19 case

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Greene County.

The confirmation came Saturday morning.

Details surrounding the person with the coronavirus remain unclear.

On Saturday morning, Greene County General Hospital conducted a Facebook live saying state and county officials will work to determine possible community exposure.

If you have been exposed an official will contact you. The representative said there is no need to call the health department.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.