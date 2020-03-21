Clear
State confirms first Greene County COVID-19 case

The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Greene County.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 10:35 AM
Updated: Mar 21, 2020 10:51 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Greene County.

The confirmation came Saturday morning.

Details surrounding the person with the coronavirus remain unclear.

On Saturday morning, Greene County General Hospital conducted a Facebook live saying state and county officials will work to determine possible community exposure.

If you have been exposed an official will contact you. The representative said there is no need to call the health department.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

