State awaiting 'plan of correction' after investigation into care facility

The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed a recent investigation at a local care facility.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 5:04 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Department of Health says there was a recent investigation at a care facility in Terre Haute and is now awaiting steps to move forward.

A spokesperson for the Department says an investigation at Meadows Manor North wrapped up last month. The State is now waiting on what it calls a "plan of correction." An online database shows there was a recent complaint at the facility with an "exit date" of May 23, 2019.

STATEMENT FROM MEADOWS MANOR NORTH

“The well-being of our residents sits at the heart of everything we do each and every day.

While we appreciate you reaching out to us, we do not discuss individual residents out of respect for their privacy.

We can say, if and when situations arise, we investigate and fully cooperate with the appropriate state agency.”

Respectfully,

Wendy Baker, HFA
Administrator

The spokesperson said specific information won't be released until after the plan of correction is received from the facility and approved by the State. According to the State's website, "The survey report is not posted until the report has been provided to the facility and their plan of correction submitted and approved. The survey report, therefore, will likely not be posted until four to six weeks after the exit date."

An online document from the State says statements in a plan of correction, "should reflect the facility’s plan for corrective action and the anticipated time of correction (an explicit date must be shown). If the action has been completed when the form is returned, the plan should indicate the date completed. The date indicated for completion of the corrective action must be appropriate to the level of the deficiency(ies)."

Meadows Manor North is on 7th Street in Terre Haute. 

