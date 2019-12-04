State approves three teacher preparation programs at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Board of Education approved three teacher preparation programs.

It's a decision that affects a school right here in the Wabash Valley.

The board unanimously approved a teacher preparation program at Indiana State University.

News 10 looked at a memo on the State Board of Education's website.

It mentioned the program would focus on the deaf and hard of hearing licensure program at ISU.

Officials say the program will play an important role for the next generation of teachers and students.