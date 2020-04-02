Clear

State announces Indiana schools closed for remainder of school year

Local school systems must complete 20 more days of remote learning until the end of the school year.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 3:22 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 3:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) Jennifer McCormick the state superintendent of public instruction, announced at a news conference streamed live on WTHITV.com that Indiana schools are closed through the remainder of the school year.

We will continue to follow this developing story and this story will be updated.

Below is a statement from Bill Riley Director of Communications for VCSC sent to local media.

Like many Hoosiers, the Vigo County School Corporation learned this afternoon that the state of Indiana is moving all instruction for the 2019-20 school year to remote learning.

We are prepared to start remote learning on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays next week, and we will release a remote learning plan for the rest of the school year in the coming days. Teachers will be contacting students on or before Monday, April 6.

Our entire school corporation feels for the high school senior that has walked into our classroom for the last time, our families who will seek to balance all that COVID-19 has thrown their way with navigating remote learning for the first time, and our teachers and staff who desperately miss interacting with our children.

However, we recognize the lifesaving potential of staying home at this time, and we will continue to do all we can to fight the spread of coronavirus and find ways to prevent our loved ones from contracting COVID-19.

