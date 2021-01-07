State and local police have plans in place in case of civil unrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- As we continue to cover the events that have unfolded at our US capitol, you may be wondering if something like that could happen here in Indiana or the Wabash Valley. News 10 spoke with Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames as well as local law enforcement to see what plans are in place in case of civil unrest.

Sargent Ames was at the Statehouse right before speaking with News 10.

Ames said multiple Indiana State Troopers are going to be there to make sure lawmakers can safely do their jobs. He told News 10 the state senators, and representatives were very thankful to have the extra protection.

Ames told News 10 the state capitol was very peaceful, but he said state police will continue to provide extra protection until they feel it's no longer needed.

He said the agency is always looking ahead to what could happen. Ames told News 10 the top priority is to make sure people are protected.

He said, "When you do those gatherings and they become un-peaceful, and a riot does occur, we will step in. We will intervene, and we will provide a safe environment for everyone living here in the state of Indiana. Because that's what we're supposed to be doing, that's the reason we become police officers. So we can protect everyone here."

Vigo county sheriff John Plasse said he's been at our nation's capital almost every year for police week. He said he knows exactly where those protesters were because he's walked in those exact places.

Plasse said, "I looked at that, and I thought that's where we were. That's where the president walked out when he addressed the families. And that was a much better setting when we were there in person than what I saw yesterday."

Plasse said when he saw yesterday's events unfold it was extremely troubling and very upsetting.

He said he never wants history repeating itself, especially here in Vigo County.

But he's confident Vigo County would be prepared should the situation arise.

Plasse said, "As sheriff one of my responsibilities in my statute is the protection of the courthouse. So, when I see something like that we always roll up what we're going to do to protect that."

Plasse said he's not seen anything mirroring Wednesday's violence in Washington at a local level.

So far, he said he's only seen a few peaceful protestors at the Vigo County Courthouse.

However, there are plans in place to make sure everyone stays protected.

He said, "We have to protect, we have to do our job, no matter if there are 3,00 people to one. You took an oath to serve and protect. And that's what you have to do."

Plasse also told News 10 that he believes the Vigo County community will not react in a violent way if they want their voices heard.