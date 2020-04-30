Clear
State and county show discrepancy on COVID-19 death reporting, State Health Commissioner 'believes inconsistency'

The Indiana Health Commissioner says she "would believe this is an inconsistency" when it comes to the reporting discrepancy of COVID-19 deaths in Vigo County.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 6:59 PM
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 7:06 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Health Department has added a new COVID-19 reporting category to the Joint Information Center website, as the county has said a death counted by the state isn't primarily attributed to COVID-19.

Tuesday afternoon, Vigo County officials started reporting total deaths from other causes, when the patient also tested positive for COVID-19. The website lists car accidents and cancer as examples.

Last Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health added a fifth COVID-19 death in Vigo County. Vigo County still reported four deaths online and did not change from four deaths in the week following. News 10 immediately reached out to Vigo County health officials who said to stick with the county reporting and that they were working with the state.

During Thursday's daily state briefing, News 10 asked State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box why there seemed to be inconsistencies or disagreements in reporting and if there's reason to believe this is happening widespread. Dr. Box said, "What I can say to you is, I don't think there are significant inconsistencies. I would believe this is an inconsistency."

News 10 had asked questions about the discrepancy almost daily for more than one week. Last Wednesday, Roni Elder, who is the Health Educator and Media Coordinator for the Vigo County Health Department, explained the discrepancy further in an interview with News 10. She said the fifth death the state was counting was not due to COVID-19, and that the patient had “other issues,” but that the state would include anyone who died with a positive COVID-19 test in the COVID-19 death count.

News 10 also reached out to the statewide Indiana Joint Information Center (JIC) last Wednesday to ask the state’s view on this reporting discrepancy. An unnamed representative of the JIC said in an email to News 10, “Deaths are counted in the COVID-19 total only if the cause of death was listed on the death certificate as COVID-19 or if COVID-19 was listed as a contributing cause.”

We followed up on the statement from JIC with local health officials last Thursday. They reinforced the opinion that the death should not be attributed to COVID-19.

We asked the state JIC again last Friday how there could be inconsistent reporting of deaths between the county and state, and if state health officials were concerned that there seemed to be a disagreement on this case. We received a similar response last Friday, and again Monday of this week when we asked the same questions; “We list deaths reported to us when the cause of death or contributing cause is listed as COVID. We can't speak to how the county health department lists their deaths.”

Tuesday morning, News 10 contacted the Vigo County Health Department again. Elder said there were underlying causes in the fifth death the state included, which is why the county wasn’t including it, and that she didn’t believe the death certificate had been finalized. She said the count would be adjusted accordingly, if needed, after receiving the death certificate. Shortly after, Elder said they had just received the death certificate, and that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death, but that it was listed as a secondary cause. At that time, she said the county would likely update the website with a new category. This change was reflected on the state’s website by Tuesday evening.

During Tuesday’s Indiana update, News 10 asked how many other deaths that are not “primary COVID-19” deaths were included in the state’s total, and the viewpoint on including that data in the overall death count. We also asked how officials would address discrepancies to ensure Hoosiers were getting the most accurate information.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, who is Chief Medical Officer with the Indiana State Department of Health, said, “As far as the death reporting goes, as you know, it is a delay in when we get some of those reports. So, sometimes the local people do know before we know about a death attributed to COVID-19. Additionally, that is why we added that extra spot on our dashboard of deaths where COVID-19 was listed as a cause, but there wasn’t necessarily a positive test. When those deaths are reported, typically, there are other causes of death listed as well. Whether it be, respiratory failure, or maybe COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,) and then COVID-19 is one of the line items. We definitely go back and look at those death certificates, and COVID-19 is highlighted and then we attribute them to our total list, even though COVID-19 might not have been the primary cause.”

The state reported the fifth death more than one week before the county added the death to the separate category. The fifth death the state is counting was also added to Vigo County before the presumptive death category was added to the state’s reporting list. The state has said presumptive cases would include cases where doctors believe COVID-19 was the cause of death, but when a positive COVID-19 test was not obtained.

Thursday afternoon, Dr. Box went on to say, "...We typically are in very close contact when it comes to birth and death certificates with our local health departments all across the state, because it's a very important part of what we do in vital records. So, if there is a disagreement between the two, I would have to look at that from a medical standpoint. But again, I would rely very heavily on the physicians and the healthcare workers that were taking care of this patient, who would've documented what the cause of death was."

Dr. Box said her team had been following up on our questions from earlier in the week, but that she didn't have the information readily available. 

As Thursday evening when this article was first published, Vigo County reported five total COVID-19 deaths, and one additional death from other causes, who also tested positive for COVID-19. The ISDH reported six deaths of Vigo County residents.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 17182

Reported Deaths: 964
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5295305
Lake178681
Cass11253
Hamilton74660
Hendricks65833
St. Joseph62017
Johnson56362
Allen52843
Madison40948
Clark28813
Elkhart2817
Bartholomew24112
Porter2326
Hancock2139
LaPorte2095
Decatur19927
Shelby19412
Boone18620
Floyd17416
Howard1695
Delaware15613
Morgan1404
Vanderburgh1311
Jackson1281
Harrison1277
Monroe1228
Grant1209
Dearborn1036
Tippecanoe1022
Miami1000
Franklin967
Lawrence9413
Ripley925
Warrick8814
Jennings742
Noble6811
Orange649
Putnam634
Vigo626
Greene556
Daviess4711
Newton465
Jasper451
White430
Washington410
Scott412
Montgomery400
Wabash381
Henry371
Wayne363
Clinton361
Kosciusko331
Rush311
Fayette284
Marshall281
Jefferson260
Fulton260
LaGrange242
Pulaski230
Owen221
Steuben221
Carroll211
Dubois210
Knox200
Clay191
Crawford180
DeKalb181
Tipton181
Sullivan160
Starke161
Whitley161
Randolph152
Brown151
Switzerland150
Jay140
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain102
Perry100
Posey90
Huntington92
Benton80
Blackford81
Martin70
Adams71
Union70
Vermillion70
Gibson60
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 50358

Reported Deaths: 2215
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook348801516
Lake3382128
DuPage2870142
Will2369148
Kane141245
McHenry58833
St. Clair44229
Winnebago39210
Rock Island3699
Unassigned3540
Kankakee32625
Madison32419
Kendall2557
Sangamon1699
Randolph1381
Champaign1206
Ogle1111
Macon10511
Clinton1011
McLean943
DeKalb901
Boone899
Peoria852
Jackson827
Jefferson8111
Whiteside765
Monroe6910
Warren560
LaSalle491
Jasper444
Knox410
Tazewell403
Adams400
Henry390
Grundy320
Macoupin300
Christian304
Marion290
Cass290
Stephenson290
Williamson290
Iroquois250
Montgomery251
Lee230
Coles221
Morgan221
Livingston201
Perry180
Pulaski170
Fayette162
Vermilion161
Douglas140
McDonough130
Woodford121
Jo Daviess120
Jersey121
Bureau110
Mason110
Union110
Ford101
Shelby101
Crawford100
Washington100
Carroll92
Franklin80
Piatt70
Logan70
Mercer70
Menard70
Effingham61
Bond61
Moultrie50
Clark50
Hancock50
Marshall40
Massac40
Henderson40
Johnson40
Saline30
Cumberland30
Fulton30
Alexander30
Lawrence30
Greene30
Richland30
De Witt30
Clay20
Hamilton20
White20
Gallatin20
Wayne20
Hardin10
Wabash10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Pike10
Calhoun10
