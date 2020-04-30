State and county show discrepancy on COVID-19 death reporting, State Health Commissioner 'believes inconsistency'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Health Department has added a new COVID-19 reporting category to the Joint Information Center website, as the county has said a death counted by the state isn't primarily attributed to COVID-19.

Tuesday afternoon, Vigo County officials started reporting total deaths from other causes, when the patient also tested positive for COVID-19. The website lists car accidents and cancer as examples.

Last Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health added a fifth COVID-19 death in Vigo County. Vigo County still reported four deaths online and did not change from four deaths in the week following. News 10 immediately reached out to Vigo County health officials who said to stick with the county reporting and that they were working with the state.

During Thursday's daily state briefing, News 10 asked State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box why there seemed to be inconsistencies or disagreements in reporting and if there's reason to believe this is happening widespread. Dr. Box said, "What I can say to you is, I don't think there are significant inconsistencies. I would believe this is an inconsistency."

LINK | COMPLETE COVID-19 COVERAGE

News 10 had asked questions about the discrepancy almost daily for more than one week. Last Wednesday, Roni Elder, who is the Health Educator and Media Coordinator for the Vigo County Health Department, explained the discrepancy further in an interview with News 10. She said the fifth death the state was counting was not due to COVID-19, and that the patient had “other issues,” but that the state would include anyone who died with a positive COVID-19 test in the COVID-19 death count.

News 10 also reached out to the statewide Indiana Joint Information Center (JIC) last Wednesday to ask the state’s view on this reporting discrepancy. An unnamed representative of the JIC said in an email to News 10, “Deaths are counted in the COVID-19 total only if the cause of death was listed on the death certificate as COVID-19 or if COVID-19 was listed as a contributing cause.”

We followed up on the statement from JIC with local health officials last Thursday. They reinforced the opinion that the death should not be attributed to COVID-19.

We asked the state JIC again last Friday how there could be inconsistent reporting of deaths between the county and state, and if state health officials were concerned that there seemed to be a disagreement on this case. We received a similar response last Friday, and again Monday of this week when we asked the same questions; “We list deaths reported to us when the cause of death or contributing cause is listed as COVID. We can't speak to how the county health department lists their deaths.”

Tuesday morning, News 10 contacted the Vigo County Health Department again. Elder said there were underlying causes in the fifth death the state included, which is why the county wasn’t including it, and that she didn’t believe the death certificate had been finalized. She said the count would be adjusted accordingly, if needed, after receiving the death certificate. Shortly after, Elder said they had just received the death certificate, and that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death, but that it was listed as a secondary cause. At that time, she said the county would likely update the website with a new category. This change was reflected on the state’s website by Tuesday evening.

During Tuesday’s Indiana update, News 10 asked how many other deaths that are not “primary COVID-19” deaths were included in the state’s total, and the viewpoint on including that data in the overall death count. We also asked how officials would address discrepancies to ensure Hoosiers were getting the most accurate information.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, who is Chief Medical Officer with the Indiana State Department of Health, said, “As far as the death reporting goes, as you know, it is a delay in when we get some of those reports. So, sometimes the local people do know before we know about a death attributed to COVID-19. Additionally, that is why we added that extra spot on our dashboard of deaths where COVID-19 was listed as a cause, but there wasn’t necessarily a positive test. When those deaths are reported, typically, there are other causes of death listed as well. Whether it be, respiratory failure, or maybe COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,) and then COVID-19 is one of the line items. We definitely go back and look at those death certificates, and COVID-19 is highlighted and then we attribute them to our total list, even though COVID-19 might not have been the primary cause.”

The state reported the fifth death more than one week before the county added the death to the separate category. The fifth death the state is counting was also added to Vigo County before the presumptive death category was added to the state’s reporting list. The state has said presumptive cases would include cases where doctors believe COVID-19 was the cause of death, but when a positive COVID-19 test was not obtained.

Thursday afternoon, Dr. Box went on to say, "...We typically are in very close contact when it comes to birth and death certificates with our local health departments all across the state, because it's a very important part of what we do in vital records. So, if there is a disagreement between the two, I would have to look at that from a medical standpoint. But again, I would rely very heavily on the physicians and the healthcare workers that were taking care of this patient, who would've documented what the cause of death was."

Dr. Box said her team had been following up on our questions from earlier in the week, but that she didn't have the information readily available.

As Thursday evening when this article was first published, Vigo County reported five total COVID-19 deaths, and one additional death from other causes, who also tested positive for COVID-19. The ISDH reported six deaths of Vigo County residents.