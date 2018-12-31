State Trooper rolls his car several times in I-70 crash, suffers minor injuries

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State Police Trooper suffered minor injuries after a Monday after a wreck on I-70.

It happened near the 60-mile-marker in Hendricks County.

Police say Master Trooper DuJuan Presley-McFadden was responding to a crash when his car hydroplaned.

His police car left the road and rolled several times, eventually hitting an 'I-Beam' of a road sign.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released for cuts abrasions, and head injuries.