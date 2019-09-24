CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Clay County road will stay closed longer than expected.
State Road 59 just north of Brazil closed in early July.
It was supposed to reopen on Monday. Crews have been working to replace a small structure on the bridge.
INDOT officials say there was a delay with utility relocation
The road is now set to reopen on October 4.
Related Content
- State Road 59 project end date pushed back
- Volunteers collect trash along State Road 59
- Bridge project pushed back after weather issues
- Crews change dates for Lyford construction project road closure
- Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open
- Weather pushes back major Terre Haute street project
- Vincennes announces road project
- Stay up to date on INDOT projects
- Crash at State Road 59 and Rio Grande in Brazil causes traffic to be re-routed
- Lyford Y closure pushed back
Scroll for more content...