State Road 5-50 closed due to house fire

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Martin county law officials say state road 5-50 has been closed for hours, and will be for a while. They are warning drivers to find another route. This is due to a large house fire.
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 9:15 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2021 9:15 PM
