State Road 163 bridge near Clinton set to completely close for five days

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County bridge is set to completely close for five-days as part of an ongoing construction project.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said crews will close the State Road 163 bridge, over the Wabash River starting on July 10 at 9:00 a.m.

The bridge is located just east of Clinton.

Officials say the contractor will lay the deck for the bridge during that time.

It is expected to reopen to one lane on July 15, at 6:00 a.m.

This is part of an ongoing construction project that will replace and widen the bridge.

The entire project is expected to be wrapped up on November 14.