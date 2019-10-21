VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge near Clinton is set to close later this month.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will close the State Road 163 bridge over the Wabash River on October, 30.
The bridge is just east of Clinton.
Crews plan to reopen the bridge back to one lane at 6:00 a.m. on November, 4.
All lanes are expected to reopen on November, 26.
INDOT says drivers will need to use U.S. 41 to U.S. 36 to State Road 63 and back for a detour.
Related Content
- State Road 163 bridge near Clinton set to close later this month
- State Road 163 bridge near Clinton set to completely close for five days
- Next meeting coming up for State Road 163 bridge
- Public hearing set to discuss future of State Road 163 river bridge
- Road signs up, warning of upcoming work on State Road 163 bridge
- Residents can voice concerns at INDOT 163 Bridge meeting
- Two Terre Haute bridges set to close for road projects
- Traffic set to shift in State Road 46 bridge project
- Completion timeframe set for McDaniel Road bridge
- Injuries reported after accident on State Road 163 in Parke County
Scroll for more content...