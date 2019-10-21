State Road 163 bridge near Clinton set to close later this month

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge near Clinton is set to close later this month.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will close the State Road 163 bridge over the Wabash River on October, 30.

The bridge is just east of Clinton.

Crews plan to reopen the bridge back to one lane at 6:00 a.m. on November, 4.

All lanes are expected to reopen on November, 26.

INDOT says drivers will need to use U.S. 41 to U.S. 36 to State Road 63 and back for a detour.