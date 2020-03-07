State lawmakers say there's no time for them to create a bill fighting the coronavirus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At the final Vigo County Legislative Cracklerbarrel session of the year the public asked; What are lawmakers doing to prepare for the coronavirus? The answer may surprise you.

"We're two days away from the end of the session, and so there is starting to be talk about it but at the same time, our hands are kind of tied in what we can actually do right now," said State Representative Tonya Pfaff.

Pfaff said all the bills have to be written and sent in by January 1st.

As you know, the outbreak has spread at a rapid rate. Pfaff said this has given lawmakers little to no time to draft a bill she says would be productive.

"It's hard in general. You're in a public area you're going to have things spread," said Marie Belzile-Thisz. She told News 10 you have to take measures into your own hands.

The teacher and mother of three said she's aware of just how fast a virus can spread.

"I've made sure I have like an extra amount of hand sanitizer really encouraging them probably more so than ever to washing your hand's things they should be doing anyway."

In fact, she said her students aren't freaking out about the outbreak.

"They're so alert because they have information at their hands, factual information. looking at sites like the centers for disease control," said Belzile-Thisz.

Those same resources are available to you.

Belzile-Thisz said she thinks leaders will find a cure.

"You allow the people who know how to handle this you know I'm not an expert a lot of people aren't experts but allow the people who are experts to step up and do what they're supposed to do."

There are a lot of events happening in indy in the next few weeks.

Like the BIG 10 championships for example.

Some of the people we spoke with at this session believe nothing major is being done yet because that could turn away millions of dollars from the city and state.

State Senator Jon Ford says he expects there to be more talk about the coronavirus at the statehouse this upcoming week.