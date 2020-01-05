State Representative Tonya Pfaff visits local church to share her plans for upcoming legislative session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Soon, lawmakers will be back at work in the Indiana statehouse.

State Representative Tonya Pfaff spoke to a church congregation Sunday morning about her plans for the session.

Representative Pfaff was invited to speak at the Northside United Methodist Church in Terre Haute.

There she touched on her plans to work on healthcare reform and find solutions for patients dealing with increasing prescription drug prices.

Pfaff is also focusing on education.

She's a teacher.

She said the ILEARN test that was implemented last year is clearly a bad test, because only 37 percent of the state passed it.

She wants to make sure schools aren't penalized.

Pfaff is also focusing on teacher pay, because Indiana is among the worst states in this area.

"The problem is we're educating people, you know, ISU, IU, Purdue, people are becoming teachers and then they leave out state, they leave our counties, so we've got to have more help from the general assembly to keep retaining good teachers and attract new ones," said Pfaff.

Pfaff said she is grateful for the opportunity to speak, meet new people and hear what they think about important issues.