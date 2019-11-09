State Representative Tonya Pfaff speaks out in support of 'Red for Ed Action Day'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Educators want Hoosier lawmakers to take action on school funding and teacher salaries.

Red for Ed Action Day is November 19th.

It's on this day many teachers plan to rally at the statehouse.

News 10 caught up with State Representative Tonya Pfaff to get her take on the rally.

She's a teacher herself.

Pfaff said the goal of the rally is to get people to see the problems within the educational system.

She said teachers want to simply be paid and respected as professionals.

Pfaff said she will be around for the rally.

She said she hopes many will understand why this day is so important.

"It's trying to get a little more respect respect back to your profession that we've sort of lost over the years. It's time that we stand up and say kind of 'hey we're here we're educating your kids support us,'" said Pfaff.

School districts across the state, including Vigo County, South Vermillion and North Central Parke have already canceled classes on the 19th.