State Rep. and teacher Tonya Pfaff reacts to teacher salary increase

A special meeting on Friday morning ended with an agreement to raise teacher salaries. State Rep. and teacher Tonya Pfaff shares her thoughts.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- State Representative and teacher Tonya Pfaff said she was excited to hear about the pay raise.

Pfaff is a teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. 

She believes teachers haven't been respected as professionals.

But Pfaff said that starts with the pay.

Pfaff believes the collective bargaining agreement to raise the salary is a good start.

She told us there's work that still needs to be done.

"People go into this profession because they really want to make a difference and help kids. we as public schools are just not getting enough money at the state level it's time and we're going to continue having these conversations," said Pfaff. 

Pfaff says the lack of pay is why there's a teacher shortage.

She's hoping the salary increases draw people back in.

New teachers will see an increase from $35,000 to $38,000.

Pfaff hopes this will spark more action for the entire educational profession.

"When we talk about teachers we're including everyone we collectively as a profession need to come back where we're respected revered and that we can continue to make a difference in children's lives," said Pfaff. 

All Vigo County teachers will see a salary increase starting in January.

