State Rep.& Teacher Tonya Pfaff isn't surprised about what happened but expects to move forward

Tonya Pfaff says this situation with the school corporation was bound to happen. She believes that a referendum will help raise awareness of multiple issues that caused this financial hole.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:28 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 8:17 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The Vigo County School Corporation is hoping a referendum will bring them out of a financial hole.

Local teacher and state representative Tonya Pfaff told News 10 this was bound to happen. 

We spoke with her Wednesday afternoon. 

She told us she wasn't surprised this happened.

Pfaff think part of the overall problem is lawmakers didn't give the schools the money that they needed. 

She agreed with many of the points Superintendent Robert Haworth shared during the school board meeting Monday night. 

In the classroom, she has seen a large decline in the number of students. 

She says some of the resources aren't up to par like outdated buildings for example. 

Pfaff attributes the lack of pay to the school corporation's teacher shortage.

She told us these issues need to be fixed as soon as possible. 

She hopes the situation will be a wake-up call for some legislators.

In order for that to work, YOUR voice at matters.

Pfaff believes people should have a voice in all the decisions made.

"This gives out community the chance to say you know what, education is important and they really need to be behind this. Free up some money so that we can give teachers a salary raise, " said Pfaff. 

Pfaff and other legislators say getting educated on the issue and the referendum will make sure the money goes toward the educational needs. 

