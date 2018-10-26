Clear

State Police practice high speed driving in Vigo County

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 10:14 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police train once a year on how to drive at high speeds during emergencies.

Friday afternoon police were doing high-speed drills in Vigo County. The training is called "EVOC" training (or Emergency Vehicle Operator Course Series). They say it helps them better understand what their police vehicles can do. They say they learn new techniques every year.

Police aren't the only ones who need to take action during high-speed situations

"The state law states to get to the right side of the roadway so we can get through. We could be going to a personal injury accident, we could be going to something like that and we are tyring to do with due regard because that's our number one priority is to get to the call safely so we can handle the situation for the public" Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police says.

Police say they've had at least 50 state police officers go through their training site in Vigo County.

