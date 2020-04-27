State Health Officials warn you about non-FDA approved funding.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-The Indiana State Department of Health is warning you about inaccurate antibody testing for COVID-19.

Just over the weekend, county officials shut down a testing tent in Terre Haute.

We asked about what unfolded during governor Eric Holcomb's daily briefing today. State Health leaders say there's only one rapid-response kit and they say that test is FDA approved.

Let's backtrack to Saturday, a rapid response testing tent was shut down by the prosecutor's office. People were charging for what they said were COVID-19 antibody tests. But officials say this was not part of the official state study that's underway.

State health officials said they're being very careful and strategic with testing.

There is a state study underway on antibodies and the spread of COVID-19. But those participants are being randomly selected.

I did ask for state health officials for their response to the so-called testing site.

They didn't answer it directly but did say this test was not FDA approved.

"The worst thing that we can have is a test that is invalid or that gives us false information. As additional tests come forward, we need to make sure that these are the FDA approved tests and more importantly that we know how to interpret those results," said Chief of Medical Officer, Dr. Daniel Rusyniak.