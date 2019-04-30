State Girl Scout leaders make a stop in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Girl Scout leaders made pit stops all over the Hoosier state on Tuesday.
They are seeing what different communities have to offer.
In Terre Haute, their morning began at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.
The goal was to learn what this generation of girls cares about within the community.
The Girl Scouts also looked into opportunities within the educational growth and local workforce.
The purpose was to find ways to better serve today's young girls and their future.
"All of our communities have unique gifts, and unique challenges, and unique culture to each and every one of them. And that's important to understand as leader of an organization that serves vastly different locations," Danielle Shockey, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana said.
Gurl Scout leaders also visited the CANDLES Museum and the Terre Haute mayor's office.
