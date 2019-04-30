Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

State Girl Scout leaders make a stop in Terre Haute

Girl Scout leaders made pit stops all over the Hoosier state on Tuesday.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Girl Scout leaders made pit stops all over the Hoosier state on Tuesday.

They are seeing what different communities have to offer.

In Terre Haute, their morning began at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

The goal was to learn what this generation of girls cares about within the community.

The Girl Scouts also looked into opportunities within the educational growth and local workforce.

The purpose was to find ways to better serve today's young girls and their future.

"All of our communities have unique gifts, and unique challenges, and unique culture to each and every one of them. And that's important to understand as leader of an organization that serves vastly different locations," Danielle Shockey, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana said.

Gurl Scout leaders also visited the CANDLES Museum and the Terre Haute mayor's office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain & Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin and Deming Elementary

Image

Local homeschooled students take to the stage for Seussical the Musical, Jr.

Image

Terre Haute street closed for sewer repairs

Image

Tracking storms in the Wabash Valley

Image

Fixing the problems at Eastern Greene

Image

Girl Scout leaders visit Terre Haute

Image

Public election test in Terre Haute

Image

ISU says it will continue the search for new police chief later this year

Image

County leaders set to update federal judge on jail progress

Image

How is all of this rain impacting farmers?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says