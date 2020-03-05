State Board of Education releases school corporation letter grades - here's how your school ranked

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Board of Education has approved letter grades for the 2018-2019 school year.
Locally - Vigo, Clay, South Knox, and North Knox received B grades.
Vincennes, North Central Parke, Southwest Parke, North Vermillion, and South Vermillion received C grades.
To see the full list, click here.
