Starting a new business in the midst of a pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Running a new business is hard during an average year, but imagine doing so in the midst of a pandemic.

The manager of a new Vigo county restaurant says he is using the pandemic as an opportunity to prove the business can be successful.

Cajun seafood restaurant called Million's Crab opened this weekend.

The restaurant sits along US-41 near the Southside Walmart.

The operations manager says his staff is following CDC guidelines.

He says the business is relying heavily on curbside pick-up.

Opening now is risky, but the manager says the business is worth it.

"I am so happy. Because many people think it's high risk because of the pandemic but for us, it's a chance," said operation manager Danny Fok.

We're told there are plans to open other locations soon.