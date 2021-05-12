Starting Thursday, kids 12-15 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine - here's how you can get them signed up

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting Thursday, kids 12 and older can schedule to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the FDA approved administering the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 through 15. Health officials say that the dose is the same amount that is given to older Americans.

The Centers for Disease Control says less than half of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines for kids locally

Union Hospital announced on Wednesday, kids 12-15 could receive the vaccine through them.

Pfizer vaccines are administered Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm by appointment only. You can register here.

Once you are registered, you will need to stop at the Professional Office Building, building 5. Once there, go to suite 107.

The Laundsbaum Health Clinic opened late last year but is set to close on Friday, May 21. It is only open for people receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call 812-238-4871 Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm.