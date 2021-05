TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A standoff with police ended peacefully in Terre Haute.

Around 8 last night, police were called to the 1600 block of South Center Street regarding a man in a fight.

When officers got there, the man ran into a house while asking officers to kill him.

The Special Response Team was activated and after a few hours police say the suspect came out peacefully and turned himself in.

The man's name has not been released.