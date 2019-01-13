Stand-off ends peacefully, roads back open

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A section of road in Clinton, Indiana is back open after a stand-off situation Sunday morning.

According to Clinton Police Chief Billy MacLaren, a suicidal person was in a car near the river with a rifle. IN-163 from Clinton to Lyford was shut down while authorities dealt with the situation.

The incident was resolved peacefully after several hours. MacLaren says the person emptied the gun, placed it in the car seat and got out of the car.

The person was taken to a hospital for evaluation and no one was injured.