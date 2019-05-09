Stamp Out Hunger: Help feed those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2017, 40 million Americans dealt with food insecurity.
That means not always knowing where your next meal is coming from.
A national initiative aims to solve the problem.
Catholic Charities in Terre Haute held a luncheon for Stamp Out Hunger.
It's a partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers.
On Saturday you can place your non-perishable food donations inside bags in your mailboxes.
Catholic Charities said they hope to collect at least 120,000 pounds of food.
Stamp-Out Hunger takes place on May 11th.
