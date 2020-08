TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big annual food drive will go virtual.

Normally the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive happens in May.

People would leave bags of non-perishable food at their mailboxes.

The drive had to be postponed this year, due to health and safety concerns.

This food drive supports Catholic Charities locally. Now, Catholic Charities says you can help support the fundraiser virtually.

The online campaign is happening right now. If you want to help, click here.