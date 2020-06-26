Stage five of reopening Indiana set for July 4, here's what that means

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is set to enter its next COVID-19 reopening phase in just over one week.
The Hoosier state is set to go into stage five on or before July 4. At that time, the state should be fully reopened, with businesses and events going to full capacity.
When we enter stage five, health officials recommend face coverings.
- Retail stores and malls may operate at full capacity
- Restaurants, bars, and nightclubs may operate at full capacity
- Personal services may open at full capacity
- Restrictions are lifted at gyms and fitness facilities
- Conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals, the state fair, and like events may resume
- Restrictions are lifted at amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities. Social distancing guidelines should be maintained
- Youth overnight camps may open
- Recreational youth and adult sports tournaments may resume
- Pari-mutuel horse racing and county and state fair racing anticipated to begin with spectators
- Raceway events may return to full capacity