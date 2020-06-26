Stage five of reopening Indiana set for July 4, here's what that means

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is set to enter its next COVID-19 reopening phase in just over one week.

The Hoosier state is set to go into stage five on or before July 4. At that time, the state should be fully reopened, with businesses and events going to full capacity.

When we enter stage five, health officials recommend face coverings.

WHAT OPENS