Staff quarantines on the rise within Vigo County School Corporation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are 66 staff members across the Vigo County School Corporation who actively quarantined. News 10 spoke with the school corporation to investigate what they see during this increase.

11 more Vigo County School Corporation staff members are quarantined in comparison to last week. There are 16 positive cases involving staff members corporation wide.

Communications Director for Vigo County School Corporation Bill Riley says the bottom line is that COVID-19 cases are up across the Wabash Valley. What the school corporation is seeing is not necessarily an increase in positive cases among staff but an increase in quarantines.

He stressed the fact that they are asking all staff members to stay home if they have any symptoms. When you add that to the staff absences for other reasons, staffing is something Riley says the school corporation is watching closely.

This poses a challenge to run school effectively and safely. Riley says quarantining is an extremely effective tool to keep students and staff safe.

“If there’s any chance that somebody can transmit the disease, we don’t want them in our building,” Riley explained, “I think we’re going to be seeing this over the next few months, really, where there will be times at a particular school—not because COVID-19 is ravaging the school but just because of staffing levels—that we’ll need to move to full remote learning.”

“We feel like we want to maintain an aggressive quarantine philosophy just because that keeps any potential spread at bay,” Riley concluded.

While this may cause some back and forth for students being in school or remote learning, Riley says this is the best way to keep everyone safe.