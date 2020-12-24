Staff members at the Villas of Holly Brook get Vaccine

MARSHALL, ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Vaccines are making their way to long term care facilities across the country in Marshall, Illinois.

The Villas of Holly Brook got their shipment.

Several staff members were vaccinated.

They say they feel a sense of relief now that it's in the facility.

Like other long-term care facilities, they've also had a tough time during the pandemic.

That's by radically changing operations and keeping families from entering.

Staff says they're glad to start the process of getting back to normal.