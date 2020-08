VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A staff member at another Vigo County school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Corporation officials say a staff member was on the Terre Haute South Vigo High School property during their infectious period.

This is the second Vigo County School School Corporation employee to test positive this week ahead of the start of the school year.

On Wednesday, we reported a Honey Creek Middle School staff member also tested positive for the virus.