VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning stabbing.

It happened just after 7:00 Thursday morning at the International Village Apartments.

Sheriff John Plasse told News 10 it was the result of a domestic situation.

A male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.