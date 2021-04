VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning about a stabbing incident that happened earlier this morning.

Tonight's crime alert took place at Briar Ridge Trailer Park in vigo county.

The Vigo County Sheriffs Department says it was domestic incident.

The victim sustained minor injuries that didn't require hospitalization.

A female was arrested for battery and she has a warrant.

This is still an open investigation.

We'll update you as we learn more information.