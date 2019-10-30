TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - People came to Terre Haute from as far as Bloomington, Indiana and even Columbus, Ohio Wednesday to start an important conversation.

This comes as the Trump administration chose to resume executions at the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary. St. Stephens Church hosted a viewing of the film "In The Executioner's Shadow." This film looks at the impacts executions have on those who carry them out.

But one group says executions don't just impact those at the prison.

Resuming executions at the penitentiary would impact the Terre Haute community as well.

"That's damaging. that's damaging to the city and everybody that lives here. We feel like there's an opportunity here to, at least, brace ourselves for it. If not, say, 'Hey, we don't need this. We can be safe from dangerous offenders and hold them accountable without executions," Abraham Bonowitz with Death Penalty Action said.

Those who saw this film also heard from an executioner from the state of Virginia, who is now a strong opponent of the death penalty.