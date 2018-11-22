St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Another Thanksgiving tradition continued Thursday in the Wabash Valley.

The St. Pats Soup Kitchen in Terre Haute hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

They served over 800 meals to those in the community who otherwise wouldn't have anywhere to go.

They also made deliveries to those who can't get out of their homes, and to firefighters and local police officers.

Organizer Teresa Shaffer said it's tradition for a lot of people.

"Not only for the people who come here and eat, we see some of the same people here every year, but it's also a tradition for the people who come here and serve. It's just a great thing to be able to give back," Shaffer said.

Shaffer said this tradition wouldn't be possible without the volunteers who donate food and their time every year.