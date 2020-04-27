St. Patrick's cancels previously postponed Irish Dash, parade, and party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three annual traditions that were originally placed on hold have been canceled.
The St. Patrick Parish Church said the Irish Dash, St. Patrick's Day Parade, and the St. Patrick's Party will not be happening this year.
This is all due to the coronavirus.
The events were originally postponed for this Saturday.
With restrictions placed on large crowds and gatherings, organizers say it is in the best interest of the community not to have these events.
They hope to continue the tradition in 2021.
