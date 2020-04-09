Springhill Village hosts therapy horses

TERRE HAUTE,Ind (WTHI) - A local senior living facility is making sure residents are having fun even when life is tough!
Therapy horses visited Springhill Village in Terre Haute.
They trotted to residents' windows.
Most living facilities won't allow in-person visits or group activities, this is one way to keep residents engaged.
Staff also dressed in western gear to add some extra flair.
