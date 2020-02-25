Clear
Spring Wildflowers Showing Up

A few early spring wildflowers have started to show up in places across the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 9:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This winter season has been a roller coaster no doubt.

It's not only been hard on some peoples bodies, but it's been hard on some plants.

The good news is though, spring wildflowers are already starting to pop up.

Storm Team 10 talked to Biologist at Rose Hulman, Dr. Peter Coppinger.

He says The flowers that are starting to show up are named the "Harbinger of Spring".

This is because these show up at the tail end of the winter season.

He also says that while this back and forth weather may be hard on some plants, these wildflowers are specifically built to withstand the extremes we see this time of year.

"These plants are completely used to up and down temperatures in late winter, and early spring. So a good snowfall will not kill these at all."

Coppinger says the warm air we've had lately has definitely helped these flowers to bloom.

And the best part about all this, is the fact that these flowers signlal that spring is definitely coming soon.

