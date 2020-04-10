Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Spring Vehicle Weather Preparedness Kit

Here are some items that should be in your vehicle to stay prepared for severe weather.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 6:01 PM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - With severe weather in full spring here in the Wabash Valley, having a preparedness kit in your vehicle can keep you ahead of the storm. Just a couple of months ago, Storm Team 10's David Siple told you how to make a preparedness kit for the winter months for your vehicle. Well, it’s still very important to make one for the spring and summer months because of the severe weather that could happen in the coming months.

In your vehicle having some extra clothes will be a great idea to have. This is in case your clothes get wet or especially if a cold front comes through. It typically gets pretty cold after that front moves through just like what we saw here in the Wabash Valley.

Gloves to remove debris or to work on your vehicle. An umbrella. A first aid kit is always important to have if you get injured or other people around you. A fully stocked tool kit.

A reflector triangle is very important to have. If you stick this on your vehicle or on the road and your hazard lights are not working, this will help tell other drivers to slow down and to get in the other lane.

Extra tow cables. Duct tape and electrical tape. Also, have non-perishable food items and water.

Two other very important items is an extra phone charger to help charge your phone.
And lastly an NOAA Weather radio. Now a lot of these radios do take batteries which is great for your vehicle but if you can’t get service on your phone then you can't get life-saving weather information. Having your weather radio with you, you will always get service anywhere in the Wabash Valley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute church hands out Easter Eggs with food for children

Image

Local church makes changes to its soup kitchen hours

Image

The Daily Clintonian Stops Publication due to COVID-19

Image

Signs start popping up in Brazil to honor area 'superheroes'

Image

Friday evening forecast

Image

United Way emergency fund

Image

Vigo County Public Library uses 3-D printers to help with COVID-19 response

Image

Union Health makes changes at downtown Terre Haute location

Image

Area newspapers announce changes due to loss of advertising

Image

Getting your car ready for storms

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus