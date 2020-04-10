Spring Vehicle Weather Preparedness Kit

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - With severe weather in full spring here in the Wabash Valley, having a preparedness kit in your vehicle can keep you ahead of the storm. Just a couple of months ago, Storm Team 10's David Siple told you how to make a preparedness kit for the winter months for your vehicle. Well, it’s still very important to make one for the spring and summer months because of the severe weather that could happen in the coming months.

In your vehicle having some extra clothes will be a great idea to have. This is in case your clothes get wet or especially if a cold front comes through. It typically gets pretty cold after that front moves through just like what we saw here in the Wabash Valley.

Gloves to remove debris or to work on your vehicle. An umbrella. A first aid kit is always important to have if you get injured or other people around you. A fully stocked tool kit.

A reflector triangle is very important to have. If you stick this on your vehicle or on the road and your hazard lights are not working, this will help tell other drivers to slow down and to get in the other lane.

Extra tow cables. Duct tape and electrical tape. Also, have non-perishable food items and water.

Two other very important items is an extra phone charger to help charge your phone.

And lastly an NOAA Weather radio. Now a lot of these radios do take batteries which is great for your vehicle but if you can’t get service on your phone then you can't get life-saving weather information. Having your weather radio with you, you will always get service anywhere in the Wabash Valley.