Spring Planting Update

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Planting season.

It's a time when farmers spend a lot of time in their fields.

While weather can be a deciding factor, ed shew says he's been very fortunate.

"Well I'm miles ahead really. This time last year we had zero popcorn in the ground, I did get started today. I assume to have somewhere around 100 to 120 acres planted by the end of today."

Ed is a farmer in Clinton, Indiana.

I asked him about the freeze warnings that we saw last week.

He says luckily, he dodged a bullet.

"Well we hadn't had anything in the ground, so nothing was up to be affected form that. It did make the ground temperature go way back down. It went from about 58 to 60 degrees, down to 40 degrees."

Ed says the warmer the ground temperature, the better.

However since our days have been getting warmer, the ground temperatures are still good for planting.

"The good thing is, it may drop down a little with some of these 35 to 40 degree night time temperatures, but it comes right back up. So we're just gonna continue to plant every day that it allows us."

And as long as mother nature mother nature can cooperate, things will stay normal, and good for the farmers of the wabash valley.