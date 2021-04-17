VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some events took place today to promote service across the Wabash valley.

We all know it's important to help keep our environment looking its best.

April is national volunteer month and students at Indiana state university got their hands dirty for a good cause.

Several students from ISU took part in a service day called spring Donaghy day.

This was at Griffin bike park.

Students assisted with trail maintenance.

They helped digg trails so folks can enjoy biking, running, or walking.

This was all to give back to the place they call home.

"We know that Terre Haute is our home we know that so many people come from the region and want to give back to their home," says volunteer William Ganis.