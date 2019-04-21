Clear

Spring And Summer Weather

We get multiple different kinds of spring and summer weather here in the valley, but some are more severe than others.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 7:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the seasons are changing, and we transition through spring into summer, there are certain types of weather you can expect to see.

Some are more severe than others, so here's what you need to know.

The first, and most common are rain showers.

Whether they are a light sprinkle or a torrential downpour, it impacts our day.

In some cases, heavier rain can also bring flooding.

When the ground is saturated by multiple days of rain, the ground cannot absorb any new water.

Next, are thunderstorms.

These are the most common in summer because we need heat to fuel the energy in a thunderstorm.

While they are very common, it doesn't make them any less dangerous.

Next, are tornadoes.

These are potentially the most dangerous kinds of weather we will see.

A tornado is brought about by a large disturbance in the atmosphere.

While you may think a tornado can only happen after a thunderstorm, that's not the case.

With the right conditions, a tornado can happen at any time.

Finally, drought.

Thinking back to 2012, this is when we have multiple days of hot and dry weather.

The effects of a drought are hard to reverse, because the deeper into drought you get, the harder it is to get out.

All these kinds of weather can happen at any time.

While some are harder to predict than others, Storm Team 10 is always keeping a close eye on changing conditions.

It's the only way to make sure you and your family stay safe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago