Spring And Summer Weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the seasons are changing, and we transition through spring into summer, there are certain types of weather you can expect to see.

Some are more severe than others, so here's what you need to know.

The first, and most common are rain showers.

Whether they are a light sprinkle or a torrential downpour, it impacts our day.

In some cases, heavier rain can also bring flooding.

When the ground is saturated by multiple days of rain, the ground cannot absorb any new water.

Next, are thunderstorms.

These are the most common in summer because we need heat to fuel the energy in a thunderstorm.

While they are very common, it doesn't make them any less dangerous.

Next, are tornadoes.

These are potentially the most dangerous kinds of weather we will see.

A tornado is brought about by a large disturbance in the atmosphere.

While you may think a tornado can only happen after a thunderstorm, that's not the case.

With the right conditions, a tornado can happen at any time.

Finally, drought.

Thinking back to 2012, this is when we have multiple days of hot and dry weather.

The effects of a drought are hard to reverse, because the deeper into drought you get, the harder it is to get out.

All these kinds of weather can happen at any time.

While some are harder to predict than others, Storm Team 10 is always keeping a close eye on changing conditions.

It's the only way to make sure you and your family stay safe.